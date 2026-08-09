In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.