In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 54,990 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Mini Lithino has a range of up to 50-65 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Mini Lithino Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Mini lithino
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 54,990
|Range
|-
|50-65 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hour