In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|-
|100-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.58 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)