In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Friend
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.