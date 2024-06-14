HT Auto
Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Friend
BrandHeroTrinity Motors
Price₹ 70,700₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
125 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1843 mm-
Wheelbase
1261 mm-
Kerb Weight
111 kg-
Height
1188 mm-
Saddle Height
775 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSens Technolog-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,0421,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
71,8501,03,999
RTO
6,0480
Insurance
5,8394,322
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8492,328

