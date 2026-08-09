In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Toutche Electric Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M100 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M100 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Heileo M100 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Heileo M100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Heileo m100
|Brand
|Hero
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes