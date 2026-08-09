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HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 70,700₹ 88,376
Mileage65 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc124 cc
Power9.1 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L5.5 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1843 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg110 kg
Height
1188 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm780 mm
Width
715 mm715 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc124 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSens Technolog-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,0421,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85088,376
RTO
6,04810,485
Insurance
5,8396,514
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8492,264

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