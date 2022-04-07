|Max Power
|9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|125 cc
|124 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹86,042
|₹99,990
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹71,850
|₹84,300
|RTO
|₹6,048
|₹10,040
|Insurance
|₹5,839
|₹5,450
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹200
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,849
|₹2,149