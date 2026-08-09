In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|-
|70 -80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-