In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or SUPER ECO S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs S 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|S 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70 -85 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-6 Hours (100%)