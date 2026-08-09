In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Epluto 7G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Epluto 7g
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 80,799
|Range
|-
|85-151 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)