In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 300 w W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Epluto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Epluto
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 71,999
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-