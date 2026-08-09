In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|S1
|Brand
|Hero
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|128-181 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.97 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-