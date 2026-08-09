hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 125 vs S1

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Ola Electric S1

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 S1
BrandHeroOla Electric
Price₹ 70,700₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range-128-181 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.97 kWh
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1843 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg
Height
1188 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm
Width
715 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front:-110 / 70 - 12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperMono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberSingle Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes Yes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSens Technolog-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking SystemCombine Braking System
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah3.97 kWh
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,0421,22,099
Ex-Showroom Price
71,8501,10,149
RTO
6,0488,811
Insurance
5,8393,139
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8492,624

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The Gen 3 electric scooters from Ola Electric come in 8 variations.
Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooter deliveries begin
22 Mar 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, March 22: Hero Xpulse 210 review, Aston Martin Vanquish launched, Ola S1 Gen 3 delivery begins & more…
23 Mar 2025
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
The Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire techThe Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh debuts with an 11 kW motor, 125 kmph top speed, and brake-by-wire tech
Ola S1 X+ 5.2 kWh launched at 1.29 lakh with 320 km range
13 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
28 Dec 2022
The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
15 Nov 2021
Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers