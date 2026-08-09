In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Okaya EV Faast F2F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Faast F2F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Faast f2f
|Brand
|Hero
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours