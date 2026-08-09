In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|E2go
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|-
|60-130 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours