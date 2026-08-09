In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Qv60
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.