In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.