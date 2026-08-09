In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Merico Fashia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Merico fashia
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 61,311
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-