In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Oma Star Li has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Oma Star Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Oma star li
|Brand
|Hero
|Lohia
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 51,750
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-