In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Lectrix LXS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs LXS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Lxs
|Brand
|Hero
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|89 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2.5-3 Hrs.