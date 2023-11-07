Saved Articles

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Komaki MX3

In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,04295,000
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85095,000
RTO
6,0480
Insurance
5,8390
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8492,041

