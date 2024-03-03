In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 79,000 (ex-showroom price).
Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours.
The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Flora has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Flora Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Flora
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 79,000
|Range
|-
|80-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-