In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Intercity Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Intercity neo
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 57,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-