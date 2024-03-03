Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 125 vs Glob

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Joy e-bike Glob

In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Joy e-bike Glob choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Maestro Edge 125 vs Glob Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Glob
BrandHeroJoy e-bike
Price₹ 70,700₹ 77,400
Range-60 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm250 W
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
125 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,04281,121
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85077,400
RTO
6,0480
Insurance
5,8393,721
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8491,743

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    One of the major product unveiling from Mahindra in 2023 was the Global Pik Up, which is a lifestyle pickup truck based on the automaker's Scorpio-N SUV that has witnessed pretty good response since launch. Despite the automaker's presence in the pickup truck segment with Scorpio pickup, it has never been highlighted so far. However, Mahindra is aiming big with the Global Pik Up.
    Mahindra Scorpio X trademark filed, could be for upcoming pick-up truck
    20 Feb 2024
    Tata Nexon and Mahindra Scorpio-N are two of the safest SUVs in India. Both have received five-star safety ratings at the Global NCAP crash tests.
    Nexon to Scorpio-N: India's safest SUVs with five-star safety rating
    15 Feb 2024
    Buying an electric scooter in India at present instead of a petrol model could be beneficial considering the significantly cheaper cost of ownership over the duration of owning the vehicle.
    It's a great time to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Here's why
    19 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    View all
     