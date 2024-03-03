In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 77,400 (ex-showroom price).
Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours.
The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison