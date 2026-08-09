In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|S1
|Brand
|Hero
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|75-180 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|110 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-