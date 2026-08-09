In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS