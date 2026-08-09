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HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 125 vs Unicorn

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Unicorn
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 70,700₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage65 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc162.71 cc
Power9.1 PS PS13.18 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L13 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm187 mm
Length
1843 mm2081 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg139 kg
Height
1188 mm1103 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm798 mm
Width
715 mm756 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc162.71 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperHydraulic Type (Monoshock)
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSens TechnologGear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,0421,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
71,8501,20,159
RTO
6,04810,143
Insurance
5,83911,644
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8493,050

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