In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS