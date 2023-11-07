In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs 70,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less