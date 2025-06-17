In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS