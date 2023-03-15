|Max Power
|9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
|7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|4 Speed Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|125 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air-Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|1
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹86,042
|₹77,436
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹71,850
|₹64,900
|RTO
|₹6,048
|₹6,692
|Insurance
|₹5,839
|₹5,844
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,849
|₹1,664