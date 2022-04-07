HT Auto
Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Honda Shine

Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹69,018*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc124 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,04284,000
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85072,787
RTO
6,0486,353
Insurance
5,8394,860
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8491,805
Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details