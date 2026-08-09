In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Shine
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|10.74 PS PS