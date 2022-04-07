|Max Power
|9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.79 PS @ 7500rpm
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|9.30 Nm @ 5500rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|125 cc
|109.51 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹86,042
|₹81,830
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹71,850
|₹70,799
|RTO
|₹6,048
|₹6,194
|Insurance
|₹5,839
|₹4,837
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,849
|₹1,758