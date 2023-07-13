Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
|7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|125 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Fan Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS-6-2.0
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹86,042
|₹97,770
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹71,850
|₹83,400
|RTO
|₹6,048
|₹8,172
|Insurance
|₹5,839
|₹6,198
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,849
|₹2,101