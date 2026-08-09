In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Lectro WINN choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. WINN has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs WINN Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Winn
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|-
|55-60 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.42 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-