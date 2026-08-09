In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Muv-E Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Muv-e
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 61,999
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|14.5 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.