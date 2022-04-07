|Max Power
|9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|-
|Displacement
|125 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹86,042
|₹61,990
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹71,850
|₹61,990
|RTO
|₹6,048
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,839
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,849
|₹1,332