In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Optima Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Optima li
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 63,500
|Range
|-
|65-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|334 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-