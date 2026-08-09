In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Optima LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Optima la
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|50 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-