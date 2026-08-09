In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Dash
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-