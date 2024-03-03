Saved Articles

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Hero Electric Atria

In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Electric Atria choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Maestro Edge 125 vs Atria Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Atria
BrandHeroHero Electric
Price₹ 70,700₹ 77,690
Range-85 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.6 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Atria
Hero Electric Atria
LX
₹77,690*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm250 W
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
125 cc-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,04281,416
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85077,690
RTO
6,0480
Insurance
5,8393,726
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8491,749

