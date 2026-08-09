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Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Hero Xtreme200r

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Xtreme200r Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Xtreme200r
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 70,700₹ 93,400
Mileage65 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc199.6 cc
Power9.1 PS PS18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L12.5 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Length
1843 mm2062 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1337 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg149 kg
Height
1188 mm1106 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm795 mm
Width
715 mm778 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc199.6 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS4
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperAdjustable Monshock Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic Hydraulic Type
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
XSens Technolog-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah4 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LEDYes
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MFMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,04293,400
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85093,400
RTO
6,0480
Insurance
5,8390
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8492,007

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