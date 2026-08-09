In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 93,400
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS