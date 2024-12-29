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HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 125 vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 70,700₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage65 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc199.6 cc
Power9.1 PS PS19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L13 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Length
1843 mm2097 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg155 kg
Height
1188 mm1082 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm795 mm
Width
715 mm807 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc199.6 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalMulti-Plate, Wet Type
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineOil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bush
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
XSens TechnologAir Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12 V/ 6 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,0421,64,816
Ex-Showroom Price
71,8501,40,246
RTO
6,04811,520
Insurance
5,83913,050
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8493,542

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