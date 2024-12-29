In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS