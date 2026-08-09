In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Xoom 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Xoom 110
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 72,351
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|53.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS