In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|10.84 PS PS