|Max Power
|9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.02 PS @8000 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
|DC - Digital CDI
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|125 cc
|97.2 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Wet Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹86,042
|₹76,850
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹71,850
|₹63,750
|RTO
|₹6,048
|₹5,406
|Insurance
|₹5,839
|₹5,789
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹1,905
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,849
|₹1,651