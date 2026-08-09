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HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 125 vs Splendor Plus

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs Hero Splendor Plus

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Splendor plus
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 70,700₹ 77,557
Mileage65 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc97.2 cc
Power9.1 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Model Name
Front Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L9.8 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Length
1843 mm2000 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg112 kg
Height
1188 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm785 mm
Width
715 mm720 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc97.2 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalMultiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperSwingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
XSens Technolog-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,04289,957
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85077,557
RTO
6,0486,204
Insurance
5,8396,196
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8491,933

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