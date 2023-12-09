In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs 70,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less