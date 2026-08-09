In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 59,489
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS