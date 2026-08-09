In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 69,430
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|9.09 PS PS