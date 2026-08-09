In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Hero
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours