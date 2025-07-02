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Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Rayzr 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 62,750₹ 74,960
Mileage45 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc125 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Maestro Edge 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L5.2 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm145 mm
Length
1843 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg99 kg
Height
1188 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm785 mm
Width
715 mm685 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc125 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM FiSmart Motor Generator System
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,54386,928
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75074,960
RTO
5,0205,996
Insurance
5,7735,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5801,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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The newly introduced colour option on the Hero Maestro Edge has been named Scarlet Red.&nbsp;
Hero Maestro Edge 110 gets new colour options for festive season
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