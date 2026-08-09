In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Nexa
|Brand
|Hero
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hours