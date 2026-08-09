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HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 110 vs LX 125

Hero Maestro Edge 110 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 110 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Lx 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 62,750₹ 93,470
Mileage45 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc124 cc
Power8.15 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Maestro Edge 110 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L7.4 L
Load Capacity
130 kg130 kg
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1843 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg115 kg
Height
1188 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm770 mm
Width
715 mm690 mm
Underseat storage
YesYes
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control UnitElectronic EMS
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Combination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM FiAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking SystemCombi Brake System
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,5431,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
62,75096,615
RTO
5,0207,729
Insurance
5,7736,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5802,382

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