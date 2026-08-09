In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at Rs. 52,000 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs VIO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Vio
|Brand
|Hero
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 52,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-